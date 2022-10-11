Soundgarden & Stone Temple Pilots members taking part in upcoming Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Image provided by Ashley White PR

Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil and Stone Temple Pilots‘ Robert and Dean DeLeo will be taking part in an upcoming edition of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp.

The program will take place March 16-19 in Los Angeles. Attendees will get the opportunity to learn from and jam with the guest rockers, including Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice, ex-Dio/Black Sabbath drummer Vinnie Appice, Night Ranger guitarist Joel Hoekstra, longtime Queen touring musician Spike Edney and many more.

Thayil, who participated in a grunge-themed Fantasy Camp earlier this year alongside Alice in Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell, says he’s “super excited” for another go-round.

“Bring your favorite axe, and let’s jam at Rock Camp!” Thayil says.

For more info, RockCamp.com.