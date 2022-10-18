AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

National News

Suspected Stockton serial killer ‘didn’t make many mistakes,’ set for arraignment

todayOctober 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Stockton Police Department

(STOCKTON, Calif.) — The suspected Stockton, California, serial killer is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon after police say he was apprehended while “out hunting” for another victim this weekend.

Wesley Brownlee, a 43-year-old Stockton resident who police say is linked to six slayings, was arrested early Saturday while driving, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden said.

Ahead of Brownlee’s arraignment on Tuesday, the police chief said the suspect was near perfect in covering up his tracks and being careful.

“He didn’t make many mistakes. We know he purposely stayed in the dark,” McFadden said Monday.

Both police and the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office said it’s remarkable they were able to make an arrest in less than 90 days of the crime spree.

Authorities said they zeroed in on Brownlee from tips. Police said they then surveilled him as he allegedly prowled the streets for another victim.

McFadden said Brownlee was apprehended while wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. Police said he was also armed with a gun.

“He was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting,” McFadden said in a statement. “We are sure we stopped another killing.”

The six slayings — all fatal shootings of men — spanned from April 2021 to September 2022, according to police.

Five of the six killings were in Stockton; one was in Oakland, about 70 miles away. All of the shootings were at night or in the early morning.

A seventh victim, a 46-year-old woman, was shot in April 2021 and survived her injuries, police said.

A motive isn’t known.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bodycam-footage-shows-shooting-that-killed-las-vegas-police-officer
insert_link

National News

Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer

(LAS VEGAS) -- Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police […]

todayOctober 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%