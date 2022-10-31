AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to claim entire top 10 on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

todayOctober 31, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

The Billboard Hot 100 has blown up in a “Lavender Haze” thanks to Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album. For the first time in chart history, all the songs in the top 10 songs are from one artist.

You guessed it, Taylor is now the first artist in history to claim all 10 songs atop the Billboard Hot 100, with her track “Anti-Hero” leading the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now her ninth overall number one.

Taylor beats previous record-holder Drake, who previously held the title for having the most songs take up the top 10. The artist sent nine songs into the top 10 in 2021.

With Taylor polishing up the entire top 10 this week, she has now logged 40 top-10 hits — the most out of any female artist. Madonna previously held the record with 38.

Drake is the act to beat in that particular race, as he’s sent 59 songs into the top 10.

Taylor also established another record for herself : She is now the first artist to simultaneously top the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts four separate times. Prior to Midnights, her albums evermorefolklore and Red (Taylor’s Version) went to number one, as did their respective singles “willow,” “cardigan” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

Looking at stats, the number-one “Anti-Hero” was streamed the most out of any other Midnights song. The track that sold the most copies is “Question…?” — which moved 21,400 copies over the past week. “Question…?” is seventh on the Hot 100.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

iggy-pop,-rhcp-members-featured-on-upcoming-morrissey-album
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Iggy Pop, RHCP members featured on upcoming Morrissey album

Gari Garaialde/Redferns Iggy Pop and Red Hot Chili Peppers members Flea and Chad Smith will guest on the next album from Morrissey. According to a post from The Smiths' former frontman's Morrissey Central website, the upcoming record is titled Bonfire of Teenagers and will arrive in February 2023. Flea and Smith are among those who play on the album along with ex-RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Pop will provide guest vocals, as will […]

todayOctober 31, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%