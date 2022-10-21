AD
Taylor Swift drops ‘Midnights,’ plus seven bonus tracks and “Anti-Hero” music video

todayOctober 21, 2022

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Swifties got all they wanted and more on Friday. Taylor Swift not only released her highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, she also gifted fans seven surprise bonus tracks.

Those new tracks are part of what Taylor’s calling Midnights (3am Edition). The songs include “The Great War,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” and “Dear Reader.”

“Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks.”

In a separate Instagram post, Taylor thanked her collaborators on the album, including Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Ray, Zoe Kravitz and William Bowery — the latter of whom we know as her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Taylor also dropped the music video for “Anti-Hero” on Friday morning. The visual, which was written and directed by Swift, shows her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time,” as she described it on Instagram. The video culminates in a brawl at Taylor’s funeral, featuring Mike Birbiglia and John Early as her grown sons and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as her daughter-in-law.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

