Taylor Swift releases curated “pen” Apple Music playlists, books ‘Fallon’ appearance

Courtesy Apple Music

A few weeks ago, while accepting the Songwriter of the Decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Taylor Swift revealed that she likes to think of her lyrics as falling into three separate categories: Fountain Pen Songs, Quill Pen Songs and Glitter Gel Pen Songs. Now, she’s personally curated three Apple Music Playlists illustrating this concept.

“Most of my lyrics are Fountain Pen lyrics. They’re modern personal stories, written like poetry, about those moments you remember all too well where you can see, hear, and feel everything in screaming detail,” Taylor explains to Apple Music. “Glitter Gel Pen songs have lyrics that make you want to dance, sing and toss glitter around the room. They remind you not to take yourself too seriously, which is something we all need to hear these days.”

And finally, she says, “Quill Pen songs are songs with lyrics that make you feel all old-fashioned, like you’re a 19th century poet crafting your next sonnet by candlelight.” Those comments are also captured in voice notes by Taylor which kick off each playlist.

A sampling of the Glitter Gel Pen Songs playlist includes “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version),” “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version),” “22” and “You Need to Calm Down.” The Quill Pen Songs include “ivy,” “evermore,” “Carolina,” “my tears ricochet” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).” The Fountain Pen Songs include “Lover,” “State of Grace,” “White Horse,” “Betty” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

In other Taylor news, she’s booked an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on October 24, just days after the October 21 release of Midnights. It’ll be her first late-night interview since last year. Meghan Trainor, whose new album Takin’ It Back also drops on October 21, will perform on the show that same night.