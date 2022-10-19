AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift reveals more of what “kept her up at night,” two new lyric snippets in Brazil and Nashville

todayOctober 19, 2022

Background
Courtesy Spotify

Billboards in Brazil and Nashville lit up at midnight Wednesday with the latest lyric reveals from Taylor Swift‘s Midnights.

In Sao Paolo, Brazil, the lyrics were, “Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line.” And then in Nashville, where Taylor has spent much of her professional career, the lyrics were, “Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?

Meanwhile, Taylor continued to reveal on the Spotify mobile app the things that she says “kept her up at night” and helped inspire Midnights. Number three was “Wondering what might have been,” while number four was “Falling in love.”

The previous two were “Self-loathing” and “Fantasizing about revenge.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

