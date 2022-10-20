AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift salutes “magnificent” Food Network star Ina Garten

todayOctober 20, 2022

Taylor Swift fans know that the superstar singer loves to cook and bake, and now she’s paying tribute to the woman who taught her that doing so is a great way to relieve stress: Ina Garten.

For a Food Network magazine cover story on Garten, known as the “Barefoot Contessa,”  various celebrities including Tina FeyJulianna MarguilesNathan Lane and Jennifer Garner, wrote pieces praising the chef.  In her own piece, Taylor notes that she first discovered Garten’s TV show when she was in her teens, and, she says, “my life revolved around touring.”

“On my rare days off at home, I barely ever cooked because it had always felt like a chore,” Taylor writes. “Watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing. She made cooking feel like self-care. Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I’ll always be grateful to her for giving me that.”

Since then, Taylor’s gotten to meet and cook with Ina, whom she calls a “magnificent woman.” She notes, “She’s one of those people who is even better, funnier, warmer than you’d hoped her to be.”

Ina is a huge fan of Taylor’s as well.  In 2019, she wrote a birthday message to her on Instagram: “Happy birthday @taylorswift!! You’re a beacon of light for women of all generations, including me!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

