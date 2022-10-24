The Moody Blues’ John Lodge to perform full ‘Days of Future Passed’ album on 2023 tour

Credit: Frank Piercy

Next month marks the 55th anniversary of The Moody Blues‘ classic 1967 album, Days of Future Passed. To celebrate the milestone, the band’s longtime singer/bassist, John Lodge, will launch a 2023 U.S. tour showcasing a full performance of the record.

Lodge’s Performs Days of Future Passed tour will feature the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer accompanied by his 10,000 Light Years Band and a guest appearance by his friend and current Yes frontman Jon Davison. In addition to the performance of the album, the show will feature renditions of other popular Moody Blues songs that were written by Lodge.

The trek, which will visit a variety of East Coast venues, kicks off February 18 in Lexington, Massachusetts and runs through a March 15 concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased by visiting JohnLodge.com.

As with Lodge’s recent solo shows, the new concert will also feature a special recording by late Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge reciting the Days of Future Passed spoken-word piece he wrote, “Late Lament.”

Lodge has been working on the Days of Future Passed show with his longtime musical director and keyboardist Alan Hewitt, who he’s also collaborating with for his new studio album.

Like the album, the new concert will center on the story of “a day in the life of an everyday man.” The performance will recreate the record’s orchestral parts while adding a modern feel.

“[A]s I looked back to the past, I realised that I also wanted to look forwards to the Future,” Lodge says of the tour. “My hope is that in this show, and album, you will get to revisit 1967, but at the same time, see how this album has grown with me, and with you.”