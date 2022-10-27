The numbers are in: Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball earns $112 million

Courtesy of Norbert Schoerner

Lady Gaga is $112 million dollars richer thanks to her Chromatica Ball Tour.

Billboard crunched the numbers from Gaga’s successful trek and found fans snatched up 834,000 tickets to see her perform live. The outlet notes ticket sales officially launched 30 months ago, but the pandemic forced Gaga to push her tour back twice.

The postponements didn’t appear to dent her numbers. The Chromatica Ball actually set a few local records, including setting the highest-grossing show at San Francisco’s Oracle Park — a $7.4 million haul. She also set an attendance record at Boston’s Fenway Park after 18,267 fans showed up. She set both the attendance and overall gross record at Wrigley Field in Chicago after 43,019 fans arrived and ticket sales totaled $6.9 million.

The Chromatica Ball was Gaga’s first all-stadium tour and interestingly is one of her shorter tours, with just 20 stops. Despite the shorter trek, it outperformed both The Born This Way Ball (98 shows) and The Joanne Ball (49 stops) in attendance and revenue, respectively.

For the record, Born This Way averaged a total of 18,400 ticket sales per stop, while Joanne averaged $1.9 million — compared to Chromatica’s 41,700 ticket sales per night and $5.6 million average in nightly revenue.

Overall, this marks Gaga’s highest-grossing tour in about 10 years and her third overall to make over $100 million, joining The Monster Ball and The Born This Way Ball.

Crunching the numbers of all her tour revenue and fan attendance combined, Gaga’s tours have earned $689.5 million and have been seen by 6.3 million fans.