Mike FM Music News

Tina Turner’s ‘Private Dancer’ follow-up, ‘Break Every Rule,’ getting the deluxe treatment next month

todayOctober 19, 2022

Rhino

Break Every Rule, Tina Turner‘s 1986 follow-up to her career-reviving Private Dancer album, will be reissued as a three-CD/two-DVD package on November 25. It will also be available as a double CD and a single vinyl LP.

The three-CD/two-DVD package includes the original remastered album, a collection of remixes, B-sides and live performances. The first DVD also includes Tina’s 1988 Rio de Janeiro concert, which set a new Guinness World Record for concert attendance, attracting 180,000 fans. The second DVD has all the videos Tina made for the album, plus video of an intimate London gig in 1986.

Break Every Rule featured the top-10 hit “Typical Male,” as well as “Back Where You Started,” which won Tina her third straight Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female. It also included, on various tracks, songwriting and production by David Bowie, Bryan Adams and Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits, plus Phil Collins on drums, Eric Clapton on guitar and Steve Winwood on keyboards.

The live CD and DVD features in-concert renditions of “Better Be Good to Me,” “Private Dancer,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and “Proud Mary,” and includes Tina’s hit versions of Al Green‘s “Let’s Stay Together,” Ann Peebles‘ “I Can’t Stand the Rain” and her live covers of The Beatles‘ “Help,” Robert Palmer‘s “Addicted to Love” and Wilson Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour.”

You can preorder the reissue now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

