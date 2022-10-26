AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD November 1

todayOctober 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Paramount Pictures

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that the biggest film of the year, and of Tom Cruise‘s career, Top Gun: Maverick, will come to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD November 1.

In addition to a high-def presentation of the film, the 4K and Blu releases will come packed with featurettes about the making of the $1.3 billion-grossing film.

Included will be some 110 minutes of bonus content, including how Cruise and his co-stars, including Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro, and director Joseph Kosinski actually captured the most realistic aerial scenes in Hollywood history.

Also included are videos about Cruise’s passion for flying in real life, as well as music videos for tracks from the film from Lady Gaga and One Republic.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lewis-capaldi-reveals-he-changed-some-lyrics-to-song-co-written-by-ed-sheeran:-“i’m-not-singing-that!”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Lewis Capaldi reveals he changed some lyrics to song co-written by Ed Sheeran: “I’m not singing that!”

Alexandra Gavillet Lewis Capaldi reveals his upcoming album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent contains a song co-written by Ed Sheeran. He also admitted he made some changes to Ed's writing.   Speaking with BBC, Lewis revealed the title of an upcoming track called "Pointless," which he says was penned by the famous redhead. Lewis added Ed's writing "brought out the softy in me." The Scottish singer confessed that he resisted the idea of working […]

todayOctober 26, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%