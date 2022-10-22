AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Two arrested in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana frat house

todayOctober 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Two men are in custody in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left nearly a dozen people injured, police said.

Police responded to the fraternity house near Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shortly before 2 a.m. Friday following a reported shooting.

Initial reports indicated that nine people sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, though that number has since increased to 11 after two more victims came forward, Baton Rouge Deputy Chief Myron Daniels told reporters late Friday.

Southern University, which is in the midst of celebrating its homecoming, said the shooting occurred off-campus at a non-university-sponsored event.

Two men were taken into custody Friday in connection with the shooting with the help of the U. S. Marshall Task Force, police said. Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, have both been charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, police said. It is unclear if they have an attorney.

“Based on all the information that has been obtained, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident,” Daniels said. “There is no ongoing threat on the campus of Southern University.”

Daniels said no further information will be released at this time amid the investigation, which he called “fluid.”

The school said in a statement that the Southern University Police Department and other officials “are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend,” adding that the university “strongly condemns any act of violence.”

This morning, a shooting occurred near campus. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. pic.twitter.com/Kf01oPjSEp

— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) October 21, 2022

Any witnesses with photos, videos or details are urged to contact police at 225-389-2000.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

two-people-die-in-chicago-weeks-after-being-diagnosed-with-monkeypox
insert_link

National News

Two people die in Chicago weeks after being diagnosed with monkeypox

(CHICAGO) -- Two Chicago residents died after being diagnosed with the monkeypox virus, the city's Department of Health announced. The two were diagnosed with monkeypox over six weeks ago and had been hospitalized. The two had several other health conditions, including weakened immune systems, city officials said. The two deaths were unrelated to each other, they said. "Though the number of new MPV cases has declined substantially since summer, this is […]

todayOctober 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%