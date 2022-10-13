Two Connecticut officers killed after possible phony 911 call and ambush with AR-15: Sources

AD

(BRISTOL, Conn.) — Two police officers were shot and killed and one is seriously injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed the officers at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources.

The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence emergency call at a home late Wednesday night, according to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

According to police sources, the gunman made a fake 911 call for a disturbance at his home then carried out an apparent ambush attack on the officers with an AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect was shot dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect’s brother was also shot and has been hospitalized in unknown condition, according to police.

“Our community has been rocked,” Bristol police chief Brian Gould said at a news conference.

Killed in the gunfire were Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and officer Alex Hamzy, 34, Gould said.

DeMonte is survived by his wife and two children with a third child on the way, the chief said.

DeMonte “was assigned to our patrol division and was a school resource officer,” the chief said. “He was also an advisor for the Bristol police explorer cadet program. Throughout his career he has received several awards, including the Silver Star, officer of the month and co-recipient for Officer of the Year in 2019.”

Hamzy, a Bristol native, is survived by his wife, Gould said.

“Throughout his career, he received numerous letters of commendation and recognition. He was assigned to our central region Emergency Response Team and was also one of our cadet advisors,” Gould said.

The injured officer, 26-year-old Alec Iurato, underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound and is recovering, Gould said.

“This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers. I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries,” the governor said in a statement. “This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes.”

Lamont ordered flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff.

As of Sept. 27, there have been 49 officers killed in the United States this year — which is lower than the record last year (73), but higher than the complete year totals for 2020 and 2019, according to data from the FBI.