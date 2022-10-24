Two hurt in shooting at St. Louis high school, suspect in custody

Former police officer J. Alexander Kueng pleads guilty in George Floyd death case
(MINNEAPOLIS) -- One of two former police officers scheduled to go on trial Monday on charges stemming from the death of George Floyd pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors, a court official told ABC News. J. Alexander Kueng, 29, pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of aiding and abetting in manslaughter after prosecutors and Kueng's defense attorney agreed to recommend a sentence of 42 months in […]