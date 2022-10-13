AD
National News

Two police officers killed, one seriously injured in shooting in Bristol, Connecticut

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
kali9/Getty Images

(BRISTOL, Conn.) — Two police officers have been shot and killed and one left with serious injuries in a shooting that took place overnight in Bristol, Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police personnel have been requested to assist the Bristol Police Department with an investigation of a shooting involving three police officers that reportedly took place on Redstone Hill Road, authorities said.

“There were 3 officers involved in this OIS. We are still working on gathering info & providing a press conference. Once we have a location & time we will update everyone. Please be patient as we are working with investors & all that are involved to gather accurate info,” Connecticut State Police said in a statement released on social media.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” Connecticut State Police said.

As of Sept. 27, there have been 49 officers killed in the United States this year — which is lower than the record last year (73), but higher than the complete year totals for 2020 and 2019, according to data from the FBI.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

