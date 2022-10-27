AD
Entertainment News

Universal Pictures head would “love” to see an all-female ‘Fast and Furious’ film

todayOctober 27, 2022

The gang from Fast and Furious has gone from swiping DVD players from box trucks in its 2001 original to literally going to space in Fast 9, but if the head of Universal Pictures has her way, they might soon shatter some glass ceilings.

With a planned 11 films in the series — not counting the hit spin-off Hobbs & Shaw — the Fast movies have always featured strong female characters, beginning with Michelle Rodriguez‘ Letty and Jordana Brewster‘s Mia, and expanding to include Gal Gadot‘s Gisele, Nathalie Emmanuel‘s Ramsay, and more recently, Charlize Theron‘s baddie Cipher and even Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw. The upcoming Fast X, coming in 2023 will also add another Oscar-winning woman to the family, Brie Larson.

In a chat with Business Insider, the chairwoman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Donna Langley, says she wants to tap all that girl power for a spin-off.

“I would love to see [an all] female Fast, the executive enthused. “So would Vin [series star and producer Vin Diesel].” Langley added, “We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

