Volleyball Defeats Centenary College 3-2

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their conference match against Centenary College 3-2.

For their second neutral site match out in San Antonio, Texas, this weekend, the Mountaineers took on the Ladies from Centenary College.

Similar to Schreiner’s previous match against the University of Dallas earlier that morning, this match would also require five sets to finally declare a winner.

The Mountaineers would take Set 1, giving them an early lead, but they wouldn’t keep it for long as the Ladies tied things up soon after by winning Set 2. Schreiner then went back up by winning Set 3, but fell back to even after giving up Set 4 to Centenary, forcing a fifth and final set. Finally, after trading punches throughout Set 5, the Mountaineers would rally off two clutch points in a row and win the set 15-13, and the match 3-2.

It was a dominant performance by senior, Kayla Lofland, who lead the way for Schreiner, finishing with a match high 19 kills (.286 K%), 12 digs, and 4 service aces. Also with a strong performance was senior, Jackie Sotello (13 kills), sophomore, Taylor Braxton (12 kills), and freshman, Xera Monterosa (53 assists).

Up next, the Mountaineers will close out their weekend roadtrip to San Antonio, Texas, with a final neutral site match against Austin College.

