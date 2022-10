AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their match against Dallas Christian College this afternoon 3-2.

It was an exciting matchup in the Stephens Family Arena this afternoon as the Mountaineers and the Crusaders from Dallas Christian needed five complete sets to finally declare a winner. Schreiner would take the first two sets, but Dallas Christian bounced back and took sets 3 & 4. Finally, in the fifth and final set, it would be the Mountaineers who would come out on top, winning the match 3-2.

Leading the way for Schreiner was junior, Haley Rodriguez, who finished with a match high 21 kills. Also with a strong performance was freshman, Xera Monterosa, who finished with a match high 57 assists.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they take on Nebraska Wesleyan University for their Senior Day match later this afternoon.

