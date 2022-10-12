Volleyball Defeats Howard Payne University 3-1

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their match against Howard Payne University this evening 3-1.

It was another great night in the Stephens Family Arena this evening as the Mountaineers defeated the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University in four sets. After takinng the first two sets, Schreiner dropped set three, but bounced back in set four to win the match 3-1.

Leading the offensive charge for the Mountaineers was junior, Haley Rodriguez, who finished with a team high 9 kills. Also with the usual strong performance was Brooke Byer and Jackie Sotello who both finished with 8 kills.

It was also a great night for the Mountaineers for another reason. Senior, Kayla Lofland, hit another incredible milestone as she recorded her 1,000th career dig, putting her in very rare company in the record books with 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they take on Dallas Christian College on October 15th, at 10:00 AM

Box Score

Schedule