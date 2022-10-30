Volleyball Defeats the University of St. Thomas 3-2

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their conference match against the University of St. Thomas 3-2.

The Mountaineers were out in Seguin, Texas, this weekend for a neutral site conference match against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

It was a close back and forth match that took a full five sets to finally declare a winner. Schreiner lost the first set, but bounced back to take the next two. Then, after St. Thomas took set 4, the match went to the fifth and final set where Schreiner pulled off a narrow 15-13 victory.

Leading the way for Schreiner was senior, Jackie Sotello, who finished with a team high 13 kills.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain in Seguin, Texas, as they take on Southwestern University in another neutral site conference match.

