Sports News

Volleyball Drops Match Against Nebraska Wesleyan 3-0

todayOctober 15, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their match against Nebraska Wesleyan University this evening 3-0.

It was a tough outing for the Mountaineers this evening as they were defeated by Nebraska Wesleyan in just three sets. Leading the offense for Schreiner was senior, Kayla Lofland, and sophomore, Taylor Braxton, who both finished with a team high 6 kills. Also with a strong performance was freshman, Xera Monterosa, who finished with a team high 26 assists.

Up next, the Mountaineers will travel to San Antonio, Texas, for a neutral site conference match against the University of Dallas on October 21st, at 11:00 AM.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

