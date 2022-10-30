AD
Sports News

Volleyball Drops Match Against Southwestern University 3-0

todayOctober 30, 2022

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Southwestern University 3-0.

The Mountaineers were in Seguin, Texas, this weekend for a neutral site conference match against the Pirates from Southwestern University. Unfortunately, Schreiner was outmatched by Southwestern as they lost the match in just three sets.

Leading the offense for Schreiner was senior, Brooke Byer, who finished with a team high 9 kills.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain in Seguin, Texas, for their final regular season match against Colorado College.

Written by: Schreiner University

