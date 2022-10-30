Volleyball Drops Match Against Southwestern University 3-0

Antisemitic message referencing Kanye West displayed outside Florida v. Georgia football game
(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) -- An antisemitic message referencing the rapper formerly known as Kanye West appeared on an electronic video board at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, following Saturday's college football rivalry game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia, sparking outrage and condemnation from local officials. The offensive message was scrolled across a video board on the exterior of the 68,000-seat stadium, also home to the […]