Volleyball Drops Match Against Trinity 3-0

Uvalde families slam Texas DPS chief, call for his resignation at ongoing public safety meeting
(AUSTIN, Texas) -- Families of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victims slammed the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steven McCraw, at an ongoing public safety commission meeting in Austin on Thursday. The hearing marks the first public update since mid-July. Brett Cross, guardian of 10-year-old Robb Elementary School victim Uziyah Garcia, said Thursday that police waited outside as the children were "slaughtered." Cross called for McCraw's […]