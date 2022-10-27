Volleyball Drops Match Against Trinity 3-0

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their match against Trinity University 3-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to take on the Tigers from Trinity University in a conference match.

Unfortunately, the Mountaineers were outmatched by the Tigers as they lost in just three sets.

Up next. the Schreiner Volleyball team will remain on the road as they close out their regular season with a trip to Seguin, Texas.

