Sports News

Volleyball Falls to Austin College 3-0

todayOctober 22, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Austin College 3-0.

It was a tough finish to the weekend for the Mountaineers as they closed out their roadtrip to San Antonio with a three set loss to the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Leading the offensive efforts for Schreiner was senior, Kayla lofland, who finished with a team high 7 kills.

Up next, the Schreiner Volleyball team will look to bounce back as they remain on the road to continue their conference play with a match against Trinity University.

Schreiner University

