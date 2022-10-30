AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Volleyball Falls to Colorado College 3-1

todayOctober 30, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Colorado College 3-1.

The Mountaineers were in Seguin, Texas, this weekend to close out their regular season with a neutral site conference match against the Tigers from Colorado College. Unfortunately, Schreiner would end up falling to Colorado College in four sets.

Schreiner would take the first set, but unfortunately went on to lose the next three.

Leading the way for the Mountaineers was senior, Brooke Byer, who finished with a team high 10 kills.

This would be the final regular season match for the Mountaineers.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-soccer-gets-0-0-draw-against-southwestern-university
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Soccer Gets 0-0 Draw Against Southwestern University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Soccer team forced a 0-0 draw in their conference match against Southwestern University. The Mountaineers were at home today for their final regular season conference match against the Pirates from Southwestern University on senior day. As both sides played a very strong defensive match, the contest came to an end with a 0-0 final score. Standing out for Schreiner was junior goalkeeper, Kassandra Gomez, who […]

todayOctober 30, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%