Volleyball Falls to Colorado College 3-1

Women’s Soccer Gets 0-0 Draw Against Southwestern University
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Soccer team forced a 0-0 draw in their conference match against Southwestern University. The Mountaineers were at home today for their final regular season conference match against the Pirates from Southwestern University on senior day. As both sides played a very strong defensive match, the contest came to an end with a 0-0 final score. Standing out for Schreiner was junior goalkeeper, Kassandra Gomez, who […]