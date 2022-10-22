Volleyball Falls to University of Dallas 3-2

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against the University of Dallas 3-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, on Friday to take on the Crusaders from the University of Dallas in what would be the first of three neutral site matches that Schreiner will play this weekend at Trinity University.

Schreiner took the early lead by winning Set 1, but the Crusaders responded and went on to win Sets 2 & 3. However, the Mountaineers weren’t done yet, as they won Set 4 and forced a fifth and final set. Unfortunately, Set 5 would end in favor of the Crusaders as Dallas won the set 15-11, and the match 3-2.

Despite the loss, the Mountaineers still had quite a few strong performances. Haley Rodriguez continued her strong play as of late, finishing with a team high 13 kills, Brooke Byer finished with 11 kills and a team high 24 digs, and Xera Monterosa finished with a team high 33 assists.

Up next, the Schreiner Volleyball team will remain in San Antonio as they continue their conference play with a match against Centenary College.

