Rev Rock Report

Watch spooky lyric video for rare John Entwistle solo tune “Bogey Man”

todayOctober 31, 2022

Deko Entertainment

Coinciding with Halloween, an eerie new lyric video for “Bogey Man,” an archival solo song by late Who bassist John Entwistle, has premiered on the Deko Entertainment label’s official YouTube channel.

“Bogey Man” is the lead track of the recently released Entwistle solo compilation, Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One. The track features drums by late Who legend Keith Moon, whose part was recorded for an early demo version of the song dating back to the 1970s.

Entwistle and his solo band originally contributed “Bogey Man” to the soundtrack of a late-’90s computer-animated kids show called Van-Pires that was about vehicles that were turned into gasoline-sucking villains after a meteor struck the Earth.

The “Bogey Man” video features footage of Entwistle and his bandmates performing the tune along with scenes from Van-Pires. Fans who watch the clip can sing along to the lyrics by following a bouncing spider, a nod to John’s classic Who tune “Boris the Spider.”

Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One is a 13-track collection featuring previously unheard studio tracks, demos, remastered live performances and other unreleased Entwistle gems.

The compilation is available now via digital formats and on CD. The CD version can be ordered at Merchbucket.com. Exclusive special bundles are available at the site, including an expanded 12-page booklet with photos and recording information and either a necklace or a keychain featuring a specially designed Entwistle crest.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

