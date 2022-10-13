AD
Rev Rock Report

Watch trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ doc, featuring Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland & more

todayOctober 13, 2022

Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment

The trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary Let There Be Drums!, which features such famous musicians as The BeatlesRingo Starr, The Police‘s Steward Copeland, and The Grateful Dead‘s Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart.

As its title suggests, Let There Be Drums! spotlights “the world’s greatest drummers” as they “reflect on the art of drumming and how it has shaped their lives.”

In one segment of the trailer, which is streaming on YouTube, Ringo says, “My dream was to play drums, and you know where I ended up … in the best band in the land.”

Other musicians featured in the film include Red Hot Chili PeppersChad Smith, Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummers Matt Sorum and Steven Adler, Green Day‘s Tre Cool and in what’s thought to be his last filmed interview, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“The second I sat on the drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body,” Hawkins says in the trailer. “I’ll never forget that day.”

The documentary was directed by Kreutzmann’s son, Justin Kreutzmann.

Let There Be Drums! is set to premiere in theaters, and via Amazon and Apple TV, on October 28.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

