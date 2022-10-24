AD
Wayne Brady to host 2022 American Music Awards

todayOctober 24, 2022

Demetrius Fordham

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Monday morning that Wayne Brady will be taking the reins as host of this year’s American Music Awards.

The awards show will air live from the Microsoft Theater at the L.A. Live venue in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The broadcast will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

Voting is now open at both VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories, save for Favorite K-Pop Artist; voting for that category opens Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The “ecstatic and honored” Dancing with the Stars competitor explained in the announcement, “As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!”

Brady added, “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all … The funny, the music and the moves!”

Cardi B. hosted the festivities last year, but Brady will also be succeeding hosts including Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cedric the Entertainer, Jimmy Kimmel and Norm McDonald.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

