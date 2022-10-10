AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Entertainment News

“We miss Alex every day”: New ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts speak out in first joint interview

todayOctober 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Good Morning America

In their first joint interview since Jeopardy! announced who will fill the shoes of the late, beloved host Alex Trebek, new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings sat down to talk to Good Morning America about the next era for the long-running game show.

“We miss Alex every day. But luckily, it still feels like Jeopardy!” Jennings said.

The show’s executive producer, Michael Davies, announced in July that Bialik and Jennings would become the show’s official co-hosts permanently. Both were among a string of guest hosts who filled in temporarily after Trebek died of cancer in 2020.

Bialik is a four-time Emmy-nominated actress who is best known for her television sitcom roles in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on the game show, with 74 consecutive wins.

Jennings said that because he had played so many games, he thought he would have a “pretty good sense” of what hosting would be like, but said he was quickly proven wrong. “You realize hosting’s even harder because you basically have to do everything the contestants do, plus manage the game for them, plus manage the game for the home viewer,” Jennings said.

Bialik joked, “And not make faces.” She explained, “I think for both of us, we feel like we’re really ushering in what Alex facilitated so beautifully, which is, again, highlighting contestants and the show that people know and love. I think for me and Ken, we do love the purity and the fun Jeopardy! has been and will continue to be.”

Jennings said of the hosting duties, “Some nights it’s gonna be me. Some nights it’s gonna be Mayim. But it’s always Jeopardy!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nene-leakes’-son-brentt-recovering-after-suffering-heart-failure,-stroke
insert_link

Entertainment News

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt recovering after suffering heart failure, stroke

Prince Williams/Wireimage NeNe Leakes' son Brentt Leakes is recovering after being hospitalized for a stroke and heart failure, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed Monday.  Leakes took to social media with an update that the 23-year-old has been "struggling with speaking" since the scary incident earlier this month but has "shown some improvement and we're really happy and blessed for that." In her video posted via IG Stories, later shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the […]

todayOctober 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%