AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Rev Rock Report

What’s Green Day teasing for ‘Nimrod﻿’ album’s 25th anniversary?

todayOctober 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Reprise Records

Is Green Day planning something for the 25th anniversary of Nimrod?

The band’s 1997 album celebrates the milestone this Friday, October 14. In a tweet Tuesday, Billie Joe Armstrong and company teased the occasion, writing, “Someone’s got a VERY big birthday on Friday…any guesses who??!”

The tweet is also accompanied by an image featuring the Roman numeral for 25, XXV.

Nimrod is Green Day’s fifth studio album, which has been certified double Platinum by the RIAA. It spawned the singles “Hitchin’ a Ride” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” which, despite being originally written as a breakup song, has become a staple of high school proms and graduations.

Meanwhile, Green Day is set to headline the 2023 edition of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival on October 21 of next year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-olivia-rodrigo,-taylor-swift,-ed-sheeran,-jennifer-lopez,-kelly-clarkson-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and more

Fans believe Olivia Rodrigo not only dated Joshua Bassett, but that she wrote SOUR because they broke up, which may be why a recent TikTok post is raising some eyebrows. In it, Bassett is using a filter that supposedly gives him the first letter of the love of his life's name. That letter was "O" -- which prompted him to play again. He got "Q," saying he'll "take it." Speaking of Olivia, Kelly Clarkson saluted her by belting out a rendition […]

todayOctober 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%