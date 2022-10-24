AD
‘Will & Grace’, ‘American Horror Story’ actor Leslie Jordan dead at 67

todayOctober 24, 2022

Good Morning America

Leslie Jordan, the diminutive star of shows like Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, has died. He was 67.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the star’s representative, David Shaul, said in a statement to ABC News. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of [its] most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being,” Shaul continued. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan went from 100,000 Instagram followers to over 5.7 million during the pandemic because of his silly videos. In 2021, he published a book called How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived.

The singer and actor explained at the time to Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan, “I’ve reached a point in my life where I’m perfectly comfortable with who I am, what I am, so it’s all kind of gravy…Things are happening that I never set out to do…It’s a good time to be Leslie Jordan,” he added with a laugh.

Jordan’s memoir took an unflinching look at his battle with sobriety and his search for acceptance as an out and proud gay man. “On a daily basis, you just have to stand tall,” he wrote. “And that’s a hard thing to say for someone who’s four foot eleven.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

