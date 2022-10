AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, this past weekend to compete in the Alamo City Classic, hosted by Trinity University.

After to rounds of play, the Mountaineers finished in 6th place with a total team score of 679. The top individual finisher for Schreiner was junior, Sara Salido, who finished tied for 8th with a total score of 155 (77, 78). Also with a strong individual performance was freshman, Emmie Rhude, who finished in 11th place with a total score of 157 (78, 79).

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Golf team will travel to Thackerville, Oklahoma, to compete in the Crusader Invitational, hosted by the University of dallas, on October 23rd.

Cover photo courtesy of Trinity Sports Information

