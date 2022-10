AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team finished 8th at the Crusader Invitational in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The Mountaineers traveled all the way out to the Winstar Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, to compete in the Crusader Invitational, hosted by the University of Dallas.

After 1 round of play, the Schreiner Women’s Golf team finished in 8th place with a total score of 355.

Individually, the Mountaineers had two top 25 finishers. Freshman, Emmie Rhude, finished tied for 12th with a total score of 85, and junior, Sara Salido, finished tied for 22nd with a total score of 87.

This tournament closed out the Fall schedule for the Schreiner Women’s Golf team, as they will now head into a short offseason and prepare for the Spring season.

Results