Women’s Soccer Defeats Centenary College 1-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Centenary College 1-0.

The Mountaineers opened up their weekend roadtrip with a drive to Shreveport, Louisiana, to take on the Ladies from Centenary College in what would be the first of two conference matches that Schreiner will play on the road this weekend.

As the first half got underway, it was Schreiner who would strike first as freshman forward, Ashley Esparza, added another goal to her impressive season total (6) and put the Mountaineers up 1-0 in just the 15th minute of play. Then, as the match went on, the Schreiner defense took over once again as they held the Ladies scoreless throughout the match.

This would be the Mountaineers 7th shutout performance of the season. It would also be the 7th individual shutout performance by 2x SCAC Defensive Player of the Week, goalkeeper, Audrey Rivera, who finished with another clean sheet of 5 saves on 5 shots on goal.

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Soccer team will remain on the road as they now head to Houston, Texas, for another conference match against the University of St. Thomas.

