AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Soccer Defeats Centenary College 1-0

todayOctober 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Centenary College 1-0.

The Mountaineers opened up their weekend roadtrip with a drive to Shreveport, Louisiana, to take on the Ladies from Centenary College in what would be the first of two conference matches that Schreiner will play on the road this weekend. 

As the first half got underway, it was Schreiner who would strike first as freshman forward, Ashley Esparza, added another goal to her impressive season total (6) and put the Mountaineers up 1-0 in just the 15th minute of play. Then, as the match went on, the Schreiner defense took over once again as they held the Ladies scoreless throughout the match.

This would be the Mountaineers 7th shutout performance of the season. It would also be the 7th individual shutout performance by 2x SCAC Defensive Player of the Week, goalkeeper, Audrey Rivera, who finished with another clean sheet of 5 saves on 5 shots on goal.

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Soccer team will remain on the road as they now head to Houston, Texas, for another conference match against the University of St. Thomas.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

volleyball-falls-to-university-of-dallas-3-2
insert_link

Sports News

Volleyball Falls to University of Dallas 3-2

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against the University of Dallas 3-2. The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, on Friday to take on the Crusaders from the University of Dallas in what would be the first of three neutral site matches that Schreiner will play this weekend at Trinity University. Schreiner took the early lead by winning Set 1, but the Crusaders responded and went […]

todayOctober 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%