Women’s Soccer Defeats University of Dallas 1-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against the University of Dallas this afternoon 1-0.

It was an intense back and forth match out on the Mountaineer Soccer Field this afternoon as the Mountaineers battled with the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

With both defenses standing strong for the first 45 minutes of action, halftime hit with the score tied 0-0. As the second half progressed, it looked as if both teams were heading for a tie with neither side able to put points on the board.

However, in the 81st minute of the second half, the Mountaineers would get the clutch goal that they needed. Freshman, Cassandra Ochoa, found herself with space inside the box after recieving a great pass inside by sophomore, Matiana Cancino, and flipped the ball up just over the goalkeepers head and into the back of the net.

The match winning goal by Ochoa would be her third goal of the season (2nd most on the team).

This win by the Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team over the University of Dallas was the first time that the Mountaineers defeated the Crusaders in SCAC play since 2017.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue their conference play with a match against Austin College on October 16th, at 12:00 PM.

