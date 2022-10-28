AD
Women’s Soccer Drops Match Against Texas Lutheran 2-0

todayOctober 28, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their conference match against Texas Lutheran University 2-0.

The Mountaineers were at home today for their conference match against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University. Unfortunately, Texas Lutheran put two goals in net for a 2-0 lead that would end up holding throughout both halves of play. Schreiner did manage to put five shots on goal, but none of them would find themselves getting past the goalkeeper from Texas Lutheran.

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Soccer team will close out their regular season with a home conference match against Southwestern University on October 30th, at 1:30 PM.

Written by: Schreiner University

