Women’s Soccer Falls to Trinity University 9-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their conference match against Trinity University this evening 9-0.

It was a tough match for the Mountaineers out in San Antonio, Texas, this evening as they struggled to keep pace with the Tigers from Trinity University. As the Tigers stood strong on defense, Schreiner was unable to get a single shot off throughout both halves.

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Soccer team will look to bounce back as they return home to take on the University of Dallas on October 14th, at 1:00 PM.

