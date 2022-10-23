Women’s Soccer Forces 1-1 Draw Against St. Thomas

Parolee charged in fatal shooting of 2 Dallas hospital workers: Officials
(DALLAS) -- A 30-year-old man recently paroled after serving a sentence for robbery, is facing capital murder charges stemming from a shooting at a Dallas medical center on Saturday that left two employees dead, including a nurse, officials said Sunday. A suspect in the double homicide at Methodist Hospital in Dallas on Saturday was identified as Nestor Hernandez, law enforcement officials told ABC affiliate station WFAA in Dallas. Hernandez was […]