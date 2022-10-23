AD
Women’s Soccer Forces 1-1 Draw Against St. Thomas

todayOctober 23, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their conference match against the University of St. Thomas.

The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip with a conference match against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas out in Houston, Texas.

Schreiner took the lead early in the first half with a goal from junior midfielder, Alexandra Schott, putting the Mountaineers up 1-0.

Unfortunately, the Celts would respond early in the second half as they scored the equalizer in the 54th minute.

The 1-1 score would hold for the remainder of the match and the contest would be called a draw, the third of the season for the Mountaineers.

Up next. the Schreiner Women’s Soccer team will return home for their final two matches of the regular season.

Written by: Schreiner University

