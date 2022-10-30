Women’s Soccer Gets 0-0 Draw Against Southwestern University

Volleyball Falls to Texas Lutheran University 3-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Texas Lutheran University 3-0. The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, to take on the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University. Unfortunately, Schreiner would be outmatched by Texas Lutheran in this one as they lost the match in just three sets. Leading the offense for Schreiner was senior, Brooke Byer, who finished with a team high 11 kills. Up next, the […]