Women’s Soccer Gets 0-0 Draw Against Southwestern University

todayOctober 30, 2022

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team forced a 0-0 draw in their conference match against Southwestern University.

The Mountaineers were at home today for their final regular season conference match against the Pirates from Southwestern University on senior day.

As both sides played a very strong defensive match, the contest came to an end with a 0-0 final score.

Standing out for Schreiner was junior goalkeeper, Kassandra Gomez, who came in as a substitution in the second half of play and finished with a very impressive 9 saves on 9 shots on goal.

Up next, the Mountaineers will travel to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the 2022 SCAC Championship where they will meet Trinity University in the first round on November 4th.

Written by: Schreiner University

Sports News

