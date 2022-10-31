AD
Entertainment News

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to take the lead in Marvel Studios' 'Wonder Man' series

October 31, 2022

Aquaman baddie Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is swimming over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed actor has been tapped to star in Wonder Man, the upcoming small-screen MCU project bound for Disney+, according to Deadline.

This will be the first MCU project for the star, who played the villain Black Manta opposite Jason Momoa in the DC Comics-based Aquaman films.

As previously reported, Wonder Man is based on the character of the same name who was first seen in Marvel Comics in 1964. The character’s alter ego, weapons manufacturer Simon Williams, is a competitor with fellow iron monger Tony Stark, who Williams blames for his father’s company going under. He eventually gets superpowers after a run-in with Baron Helmut Zemo, the baddie played by Daniel Brühl in the MCU, and takes on the wondrous moniker.

Oscar winner Ben Kingsley will reprise as hack actor Trevor Slattery in the project, which is being produced by his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

