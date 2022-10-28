‘Yellowstone’ inspires fashion line

Paramount Network

If you can’t get enough of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, Lucky Brand has your number: The clothing company has launched a Yellowstone-themed fashion line.

The merchandising line includes everything from branded “in universe” T-shirts inspired by the show’s Dutton Ranch to tees emblazoned with phrases like “Never Drink and Ride a Buffalo” and “I Only Love Cowboys and Dreamers.” And “branded” is also literal in some cases, as the family’s hooked “Y” cattle brand is featured prominently in many of the offerings.

The line is priced from $50 to $199 and also includes sweatshirts, hoodies, cardigans and jeans.

Might as well giddyup to get yours in time for the season 5 debut of the hit Kevin Costner-led show on November 13.