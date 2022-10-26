AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins shares his ALS battle and the song he’s writing for his daughters

todayOctober 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Derek White/Getty Images

Back in May, founding Zac Brown Band member John Driskell Hopkins told fans he had “tough news to share”: He’d been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

In a new CBS Mornings interview, John offers a detailed look into his daily life with ALS. He first noticed symptoms in 2019, when he realized his right hand wasn’t working as quickly as it used to.

“And I remember sitting on the bus and talking to the guys and saying, ‘Something’s wrong with my hand,’” he says.

ZBB has been by John’s side since the beginning — they stood alongside him in his video message announcing the news, and mounted a sold-out benefit show at the Ryman earlier this fall to raise awareness and funds for ALS research. And the musician’s wife and three daughters have been equally invested in his ALS journey since his diagnosis.

His wife, Jennifer, gives him daily treatments, and John says he worries about his disease getting to the point where it could “ruin her adult life,” tearfully adding, “I don’t wanna burden this one.”

As for their daughters? John says he’s currently recording his voice speaking a variety of words so that he can still communicate with them in his own voice, even if the disease claims his ability to talk.

He’s also at work on three songs related to his ALS, including one called “I Love You Forever,” directed to his wife “and to the babies,” he explains.

“I haven’t finished it,” John continues. “Can’t finish it.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

wynonna-judd-+-star-guests-to-recreate-the-judds’-1991-farewell-tour-in-an-upcoming-cmt-special
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Wynonna Judd + star guests to recreate The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour in an upcoming CMT special

Courtesy of CMT/Sandbox Productions Wynonna Judd is spearheading an exciting new CMT concert event celebrating the music of The Judds. Together with some of the star acts who are sharing the stage with her for The Judds’ Final Tour -- Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Martina McBride -- Wynonna will mount an event that tributes one of The Judds’ most memorable live moments. Called The […]

todayOctober 26, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%