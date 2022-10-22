ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons teams up with The Time’s Morris Day on new duet, “Too Much Girl 4 Me”

Bungalo Records/UMG

What happens when a sharp-dressed Texas blues-rock legend joins forces with a sharp-dressed funk/R&B great? Music fans can find out by checking out “Too Much Girl 4 Me,” a new song featuring ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons collaborating with Morris Day of The Time.

The duet begins with a humorous dialogue between Gibbons and Day before kicking into a grooving tune that combines heavy rock and funk.

“Too Much Girl 4 Me” is available now via digital formats. The track will also appear on Day’s upcoming farewell solo album, Last Call, which will be released November 11 and can be preordered now. Rolling Stone reports the collaboration came about after Day’s manager, Courtney Benson, introduced himself to Gibbons after running into him at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“Billy got up in the middle of the lounge and did my famous ‘Chili Sauce’ slide across the floor,” Day explained to Rolling Stone in an email. “And [Billy] said, ‘Morris and I have to do something together.'”

Morris then phoned Snoop Dogg and got permission to record at Snoop’s Dogg Pound studio with Gibbons.

Day said that he and Gibbons bonded over their shared love of music, while noting that they both like “doing things out of the box.”

“That’s what I love about the song ‘Too Much Girl 4 Me’: Billy’s production on this is not what you would expect him to do,” Morris said. “He managed to bridge his and my genre together to create this song. I was literally impressed working with him every day. He has a love for my music as well.”

He added, “I believe his favorite song of mine is ‘The Bird,’ and my favorite ZZ Top songs are ‘La Grange’ and, of course, ‘Sharp Dressed Man.'”