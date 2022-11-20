AD
National News

1 dead after bus crashes carrying college students in Massachusetts

todayNovember 20, 2022

Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

(WALTHAM, Mass.) — One person died after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed on Saturday night, the university said.

First responders transported 27 people, most of which were Brandeis students, to local hospitals, officials said.

In a letter to students posted online, Brandeis University president Ron Liebowitz identified the student killed in Saturday night’s bus crash as undergraduate Vanessa Mark.

“While Vanessa was currently on leave, she was living in Waltham and was an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community,” Liebowitz said. “We have been in touch with Vanessa’s family and will continue to stay in contact with them in the coming days, and we will keep you updated about ways we will honor Vanessa’s memory.”

Liebowitz said classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday.

A bus contracted by the university crashed on South Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, while traveling to the university, the school said. The bus was on a route through Cambridge and Boston when it crashed at about 10:45 p.m., Brandeis said.

Authorities said the bus crashed into a tree and that the cause wreck is still under investigation.

“Brandeis has notified students, faculty and staff of the accident; we are providing counseling and support to students and will continue to do so over the coming days,” a school official said.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin told reporters on Sunday that there were multiple injuries but would not say how serious they were.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway, Mariama Jalloh and Stephanie Guerilus contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

