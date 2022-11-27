AD
National News

16-year-old confesses over Instagram to fatal shooting, Pennsylvania police say

todayNovember 27, 2022

(BENSALEM, Penn.) — A Pennsylvania teen has been charged with murder after he allegedly confessed over Instagram to fatally shooting another child, according to police.

The Bensalem Police Department received a 911 call Friday afternoon about a possible homicide, with the caller detailing an Instagram video chat she received from a friend, according to a police press release.

In the chat, the teen stated that he “had just killed someone” before flipping the camera around and showing the legs and feet of someone covered in blood, police said. He then asked for assistance with disposing the body, according to police.

The caller told police that the teen who sent the message lived at the Top of the Ridge trailer park in Bensalem, the release states. When officers arrived, the teen ran out of the back of a trailer, and he was later arrested about a mile away on Newport Mews Drive and Groton Drive, police said.

Officers who entered the trailer observed a girl on the floor of the bathroom dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to authorities. There were also “substantial steps” taken to clean up the crime scene, investigators said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been released, other than that she is a juvenile.

The suspect, 16-year-old Joshua Cooper, is being charged as an adult for criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, police said.

He attended a preliminary arraignment Friday night where he was denied bail, online court records show. It is unclear whether he entered a plea.

Cooper is being held at the Edison Juvenile Detention Center, police said. His arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 7, according to online records.

An attorney for the teen was not listed on online court records. Instagram did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information on the case to call the Bensalem Police Department.

Written by: ABC News

