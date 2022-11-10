AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

18-year-old arrested for threat that prompted FBI warning for New Jersey synagogues

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
amphotora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly transmitting an online threat that prompted warnings from the FBI of a broad threat to the Jewish community in New Jersey.

Last week’s threat — which the FBI later said had been “mitigated” — sent police scrambling to add extra patrols at New Jersey’s synagogues and Jewish centers.

Federal prosecutors in Newark have charged Omar Alkattoul of Sayreville, New Jersey, with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

“According to the complaint, this defendant used social media to send a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews,” U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Alkattoul posted on social media a link to a document he wrote entitled “When Swords Collide,” about an attack on Jews.

In the document, Alkattoul allegedly wrote, “The motive of this attack is hatred towards Jews and their heinous acts.”

He allegedly wrote: “I did target a synagogue for a really good reason according to myself and a lot of Muslims who have a brain. … This attack was just to remind the Jews that as long as 1 Muslim remains in this world they will never live a pleasant life until the Muslims in Palestine, Syria, West Africa, and South Asia are living a pleasant life. The Jews support terror against the muslimeen and they always have.”

Sellinger said, “No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship.”

Alkattoul is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate on Thursday. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hero-officers-perform-lifesaving-care-on-infant-with-rsv
insert_link

Health News

Hero officers perform lifesaving care on infant with RSV

(NEW YORK) -- Two quick-thinking Kansas City, Missouri, police officers are being hailed as heroes after they sprang into action and saved a newborn baby's life. Officers Richard DuChaine and Charles Owen responded to a call Thursday about a baby who was not breathing, according to Kansas City police. DuChaine immediately began chest compressions and then back thrusts on the small baby girl. By the time EMS providers arrived, Kamiya […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%