Buck Country Music News

2022 CMA nominee Breland is going into the show feeling zen, grateful and “present in the moment”

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
Jimmy Fontaine

Country up-and-comer Breland has had a big year, and he’s got the CMA Awards nomination to prove it. He stands to win his first CMA trophy in 2022: “Beers on Me,” his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy, is in the running for Musical Event of the Year.

But this isn’t Breland’s first rodeo. After scoring nominations — but not wins — at the CMT Music Awards earlier this year, he knows the importance of going into the awards show with perspective.

“Yeah, it would be great,” he tells ABC Audio, speaking about the possibility of walking away from the 2022 CMAs with some hardware.

“But also, you know, I was nominated for a few awards at the CMTs, and it didn’t quite pan out that night,” he points out. “And so I also have a newfound appreciation for just being present in the moment.”

After all, just being in the mix during Country Music’s Biggest Night is a win unto itself. “The victory here is in the opportunity and the experience,” Breland adds.

The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on ABC on Wednesday night. Luke Bryan is co-hosting the show with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

