National News

4 Chinese nationals killed on marijuana farm in Oklahoma: Police

todayNovember 22, 2022

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(HENNESSEY, Okla.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified a suspect in a quadruple homicide at a marijuana farm outside a small town in Oklahoma, but won’t release the person’s name because doing so would put others in danger, the agency said Tuesday.

Police said that a male suspect entered a building at the marijuana farm located west of Hennessey, Oklahoma, at 5:45 p.m. local time on Sunday and allegedly killed three men and one woman. One person was injured and was airlifted to an area hospital, police said.

The suspect was at the site “for a significant amount of time before the executions began,” OSBI said.

OSBI is working alongside the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, officials said on Monday.

The names and ages of the victims were not released, but authorities confirmed that they were all Chinese citizens.

The victim’s family members were not notified yet “because of a significant language barrier,” OSBI said.

The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call Sunday about a possible hostage situation. Sheriff’s deputies discovered four dead bodies upon arriving at the scene, according to OSBI.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but law enforcement officials said they don’t believe this was a random event.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

