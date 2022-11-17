AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Gary S Chapman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted.

The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time.

Data from the USGS said the earthquake was felt as far east as Dallas and Austin and as far north as Roswell, New Mexico.

The USGS reported some light damage in the area of western Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

uva-shooting-survivor-describes-witnessing-the-attack,-attempts-to-save-victim
insert_link

National News

UVA shooting survivor describes witnessing the attack, attempts to save victim

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) -- University of Virginia sophomore Ryan Lynch told ABC News that she's still traumatized and mourning the loss of her three friends, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry who were shot in a bus that was on campus, and the memory is still fresh in her mind. Lynch was on that bus that was returning from a school trip Sunday night to a play in Washington, […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%